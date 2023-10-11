Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The public float for CP is 931.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CP was 1.92M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 73.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on Oct. 25, 2023. CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call at 4:30 p.m.

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a -0.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month, and a -8.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.91% for CP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1000 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.61. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Equity return is now at value 11.07, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.