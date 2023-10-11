C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCCC is 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCCC is $18.73, which is $17.11 above the current price. The public float for CCCC is 40.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCC on October 11, 2023 was 443.36K shares.

The stock price of C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) has surged by 16.67 when compared to previous closing price of 1.62, but the company has seen a 13.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-04 that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.78. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC’s stock has risen by 13.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.25% and a quarterly drop of -47.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.91% for C4 Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.35% for CCCC’s stock, with a -53.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCC Trading at -29.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.23%, as shares sank -16.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9370. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -67.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -48.36, with -32.24 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.