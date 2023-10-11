Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has increased by 2.57 when compared to last closing price of 4.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Sharply higher long-term borrowing costs for real estate during late summer have been a huge headwind for REIT operations and investment valuations. The demand for commercial real estate, especially office space, is being questioned with the appearance of stay-at-home living/work trends. However, things change. A slower economy into 2024 could reverse interest rates lower and pinpoint a bottom in REIT pessimism.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is above average at 29.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for BDN is 168.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDN on October 11, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a 6.22% increase in the past week, with a -14.24% drop in the past month, and a -10.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for BDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDN Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -31.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Equity return is now at value 1.54, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.