BioVie Inc (BIVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) has decreased by -4.92 when compared to last closing price of 3.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-26 that What sets BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) apart from many of its biotechnology peers is the fact it has appointed a Chief Social Impact Officer whose role is to drive the company’s people-focused social impact initiatives. Holding this position is Sarah Hoit, who has a personal connection to Alzheimer’s, the neurodegenerative disease which is the focus of BioVie’s clinical research efforts.

The 36-month beta value for BIVI is also noteworthy at 2.06.

The public float for BIVI is 13.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.89% of that float. The average trading volume of BIVI on October 11, 2023 was 212.47K shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI stock saw an increase of 7.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.66% and a quarterly increase of -24.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for BioVie Inc (BIVI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.33% for BIVI’s stock, with a -35.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -52.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc, sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -528.70, with -182.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BioVie Inc (BIVI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.