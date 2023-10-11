BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCDA is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BCDA is $4.00, which is $7.1 above the current price. The public float for BCDA is 11.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCDA on October 11, 2023 was 137.58K shares.

The stock price of BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) has surged by 3.23 when compared to previous closing price of 0.39, but the company has seen a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Based on one-year follow-up data from a pivotal phase III study, BioCardia (BCDA) reveals that its CardiAMP cell therapy is unlikely to achieve the primary endpoint for the treatment of heart failure.

BCDA’s Market Performance

BCDA’s stock has risen by 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.46% and a quarterly drop of -83.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.96% for BioCardia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for BCDA’s stock, with a -76.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCDA Trading at -36.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCDA rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4009. In addition, BioCardia Inc. saw -80.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCDA starting from Altman Peter, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 26. After this action, Altman Peter now owns 469,239 shares of BioCardia Inc., valued at $9,920 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the 10% Owner of BioCardia Inc., purchase 595,238 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 2,025,827 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-880.25 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCardia Inc. stands at -880.70. The total capital return value is set at -126.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.75. Equity return is now at value -310.91, with -147.38 for asset returns.

Based on BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.00. Total debt to assets is 16.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.