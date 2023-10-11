Beam Global (BEEM) Stock Experiences -1.28% Monthly Change

The stock of Beam Global (BEEM) has gone up by 7.99% for the week, with a -1.28% drop in the past month and a -26.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.88% for BEEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for BEEM’s stock, with a -37.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BEEM is $24.17, which is $16.47 above the current price. The public float for BEEM is 11.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEEM on October 11, 2023 was 176.40K shares.

BEEM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM)’s stock price has increased by 11.27 compared to its previous closing price of 6.92. However, the company has seen a 7.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that The collapse of sentiment in the EV sector has led to a significant drop in the valuation of Beam Global. BEEM’s revenue has been surging, but its market cap has decreased due to the current macroeconomic conditions. The pending acquisition of Amiga is expected to boost Beam’s revenue, but profitability is still a distant goal.

BEEM Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Beam Global saw -55.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 620 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Oct 02. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 100,929 shares of Beam Global, valued at $4,557 using the latest closing price.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the Chief Executive Officer of Beam Global, sale 1,400 shares at $11.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that WHEATLEY DESMOND C is holding 101,549 shares at $16,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.64 for the present operating margin

-7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -89.48. The total capital return value is set at -74.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.90. Equity return is now at value -49.17, with -39.06 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 4.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beam Global (BEEM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.