AvePoint Inc (AVPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVPT is 0.88.

The public float for AVPT is 98.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVPT on October 11, 2023 was 683.09K shares.

AVPT) stock’s latest price update

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.12 in comparison to its previous close of 7.03, however, the company has experienced a 15.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that AvePoint develops SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data and IT infrastructure, positioned well for the need for data management, security, and governance. Signs of stabilization in the SMB market and improved enterprise-level performance indicate expected growth recovery for AVPT. Transition to indirect selling model through channel sales is positive. I rate AVPT stock a buy based on the potential for accelerated growth driven by digital transformation trend and increasing adoption of AI.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has seen a 15.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.87% gain in the past month and a 27.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.20% for AVPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 81.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Sixth Street Partners Manageme, who sale 16,666,600 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Sixth Street Partners Manageme now owns 1,885,806 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $99,999,600 using the latest closing price.

Sixth Street Partners Manageme, the 10% Owner of AvePoint Inc, sale 4,500,000 shares at $6.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Sixth Street Partners Manageme is holding 5,790,520 shares at $27,720,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -10.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.