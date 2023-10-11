Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) Stock: A 2.28% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has gone up by 3.63% for the week, with a 0.38% rise in the past month and a 10.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.50% for ADP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for ADP’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADP is 0.83.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for ADP is 409.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADP on October 11, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 250.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Try the GARP strategy when seeking a profitable portfolio of stocks offering optimum value and growth investing. CAT, AOS, CDW and ADP are some stocks that hold promise.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $267 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.65. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from McGuire Don, who sale 2,380 shares at the price of $238.91 back on Oct 03. After this action, McGuire Don now owns 20,665 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $568,606 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 52,254 shares at $247.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,859 shares at $12,955,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 101.33, with 5.98 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.