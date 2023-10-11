Atreca Inc (BCEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has plunged by -8.89 when compared to previous closing price of 0.23, but the company has seen a -8.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Atreca (BCEL) suspends the development of only pipeline candidate, ATRC-101, in clinical evaluation, as part of its business restructuring efforts and cuts headcount by 40%. The stock falls 37%.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for BCEL is 28.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCEL on October 11, 2023 was 206.99K shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

BCEL’s stock has seen a -8.70% decrease for the week, with a -37.69% drop in the past month and a -78.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for Atreca Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.40% for BCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -79.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at -53.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2863. In addition, Atreca Inc saw -73.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from Serafini Tito, who sale 5,487 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 02. After this action, Serafini Tito now owns 72,817 shares of Atreca Inc, valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

CROSS HERB, the Chief Financial Officer of Atreca Inc, sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CROSS HERB is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Equity return is now at value -105.83, with -55.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atreca Inc (BCEL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.