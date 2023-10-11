Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY) has increased by 5.86 when compared to last closing price of 17.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AY is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AY is $28.60, which is $11.66 above the current price. The public float for AY is 66.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AY on October 11, 2023 was 588.83K shares.

AY’s Market Performance

AY stock saw a decrease of 7.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.22% for AY’s stock, with a -26.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $31 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AY Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.89. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc saw -28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+38.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.08. Equity return is now at value 0.97, with 0.17 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY), the company’s capital structure generated 352.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.88. Total debt to assets is 61.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 330.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.