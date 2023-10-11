Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASMB is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASMB is $3.00, which is $2.27 above the current price. The public float for ASMB is 49.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASMB on October 11, 2023 was 108.13K shares.

ASMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) has plunged by -5.11 when compared to previous closing price of 0.77, but the company has seen a -7.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-23 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a biotechnology company developing innovative antiviral therapeutics targeting serious viral diseases, today announced that Jason Okazaki, chief executive officer and president, and William Delaney, PhD, chief scientific officer, will present in a fireside chat during the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2023. A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Assembly Bio’s website and a replay will be accessible following the event. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit: https://investor.assemblybio.com/events-presentations.

ASMB’s Market Performance

ASMB’s stock has fallen by -7.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.98% and a quarterly drop of -32.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for Assembly Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.00% for ASMB’s stock, with a -35.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASMB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ASMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASMB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASMB Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASMB fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8695. In addition, Assembly Biosciences Inc saw -43.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASMB starting from Okazaki Jason A, who sale 2,363 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Oct 03. After this action, Okazaki Jason A now owns 174,923 shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,879 using the latest closing price.

White Nicole S, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Assembly Biosciences Inc, sale 1,891 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that White Nicole S is holding 94,251 shares at $1,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASMB

The total capital return value is set at -71.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.01. Equity return is now at value -90.97, with -77.50 for asset returns.

Based on Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.