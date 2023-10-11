ASML Holding NV (ASML) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 30.63x. The 36-month beta value for ASML is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASML is $704.68, which is $121.39 above than the current price. The public float for ASML is 394.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on October 11, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has plunge by 0.15relation to previous closing price of 602.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that The transformative power of artificial intelligence ( AI ) — with regards to drug makers and banks to oil companies to every firm that carries out intensive sales activities — is widely known. Yet in spite of all of these points, it appears that the Street — which has been much more focused on a one percentage point change in bond rates lately than the revolutionary power of AI — is giving very few AI stocks the credit they deserve.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML’s stock has risen by 2.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly drop of -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for ASML Holding NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.17% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of -8.07% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $589.51. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 21.12 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.