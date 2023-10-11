Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARTL is 0.97.

The public float for ARTL is 2.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARTL on October 11, 2023 was 256.34K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ARTL) stock’s latest price update

Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARTL)’s stock price has soared by 24.64 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-13 that SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Artelo’s Vice President of Translational Sciences, will be presenting at the 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation (EFIC) being held September 20-22, 2023 at the HUNGEXPO Exhibition Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

ARTL’s Market Performance

Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL) has experienced a 25.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.78% rise in the past month, and a -16.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for ARTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.57% for ARTL’s stock, with a -22.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARTL stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ARTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARTL in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ARTL Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTL rose by +25.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4825. In addition, Artelo Biosciences Inc saw -40.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTL

Equity return is now at value -47.06, with -45.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.