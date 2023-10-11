Arrival (ARVL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arrival (ARVL) is $268.44, The public float for ARVL is 8.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARVL on October 11, 2023 was 313.64K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL)’s stock price has increased by 10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a 5.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-10-10 that Arrival just warned investors that it’s slashing its workforce yet again. The electric van maker said on Tuesday that it “took actions” on October 5 to “further reduce its operating costs.

ARVL’s Market Performance

Arrival (ARVL) has experienced a 5.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.18% drop in the past month, and a -39.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for ARVL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for ARVL stock, with a simple moving average of -81.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ARVL Trading at -27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -25.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2390. In addition, Arrival saw -85.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arrival (ARVL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.