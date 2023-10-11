Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by analysts is $203.10, which is $8.37 above the current market price. The public float for ANET is 251.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ANET was 2.46M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has decreased by -0.85 when compared to last closing price of 196.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Arista Networks (ANET) closed the most recent trading day at $196.40, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session.

ANET’s Market Performance

ANET’s stock has risen by 5.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.80% and a quarterly rise of 18.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Arista Networks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for ANET’s stock, with a 24.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ANET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $220 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANET Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.66. In addition, Arista Networks Inc saw 60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Giancarlo Charles H, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $187.50 back on Oct 02. After this action, Giancarlo Charles H now owns 70,946 shares of Arista Networks Inc, valued at $374,996 using the latest closing price.

Taxay Marc, the SVP and General Counsel of Arista Networks Inc, sale 1,040 shares at $184.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Taxay Marc is holding 0 shares at $191,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 34.66, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.