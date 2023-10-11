Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AAC is 44.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAC on October 11, 2023 was 119.37K shares.

AAC) stock’s latest price update

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 10.77. However, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-06-12 that X-Energy Reactor Co. and Ares Acquisition Corp. AAC, on Monday lowered the price of their projected business combination by $300 million to $1.8 billion. “By establishing a more attractive entry point for investors, X-energy and AAC believe the revised valuation reinforces the long-term value creation opportunity for, and the companies’ alignment with, shareholders,” the companies said.

AAC’s Market Performance

AAC’s stock has risen by 0.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.56% and a quarterly rise of 1.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.21% for Ares Acquisition Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for AAC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

AAC Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAC rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value -1.47, with -1.34 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.