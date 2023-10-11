Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 15.15x. The 36-month beta value for SWKS is also noteworthy at 1.32.

The public float for SWKS is 158.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on October 11, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has jumped by 0.08 compared to previous close of 98.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Down markets spawn the next set of winners. When the tape is lousy, creating a shopping list of stocks to buy is a lot more constructive than tracking portfolio drawdown. The article provides a short list of six stocks I believe warrant further due diligence: including Bank of America, Alaska Air Group, Dominion Energy, Realty Income, AT&T, and Skyworks Solutions.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS’s stock has risen by 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.07% and a quarterly drop of -12.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for SWKS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

SWKS Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.52. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 900 shares at the price of $105.38 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,094 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $94,842 using the latest closing price.

Sennesael Kris, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $106.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Sennesael Kris is holding 87,823 shares at $4,251,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 18.62, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.