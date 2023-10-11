Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is above average at 14.61x. The 36-month beta value for LYB is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The average price estimated by analysts for LYB is $103.19, which is $5.01 above than the current price. The public float for LYB is 257.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of LYB on October 11, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has jumped by 1.09 compared to previous close of 92.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Luflexen hyPE56PFA by LyondellBasell (LYB) is designed to meet the stringent requirements of the packaging sector, including bags, food packaging, pet food, and a variety of technical applications.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB’s stock has risen by 0.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.34% and a quarterly rise of 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for LyondellBasell Industries NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for LYB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $106 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYB Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.37. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $97.56 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 49,876 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $975,623 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries NV, sale 6,028 shares at $99.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 63,837 shares at $600,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries NV stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.