Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of C5 Acquisition Corp (CXAC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for C5 Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CXAC) is above average at 99.08x. The 36-month beta value for CXAC is also noteworthy at -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CXAC is 28.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of CXAC on October 11, 2023 was 59.95K shares.

C5 Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CXAC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAC’s Market Performance

C5 Acquisition Corp (CXAC) has seen a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.01% decline in the past month and a 1.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for CXAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for CXAC’s stock, with a 2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAC Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAC fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, C5 Acquisition Corp saw 4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAC

The total capital return value is set at -1.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.05. Equity return is now at value 1.35, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, C5 Acquisition Corp (CXAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.