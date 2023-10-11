Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Braze Inc (BRZE)

The 36-month beta value for BRZE is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRZE is $56.00, which is -$0.34 below than the current price. The public float for BRZE is 54.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.75% of that float. The average trading volume of BRZE on October 11, 2023 was 784.40K shares.

The stock of Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) has decreased by -0.97 when compared to last closing price of 47.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-06 that The list of Most Upgraded Stocks for October, those stocks with the most upgrades in September, is a surprising lot. The list includes five names with one thing in common: AI.

BRZE’s Market Performance

Braze Inc (BRZE) has experienced a 5.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.90% drop in the past month, and a 7.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for BRZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for BRZE’s stock, with a 29.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRZE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRZE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRZE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRZE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRZE Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRZE rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.11. In addition, Braze Inc saw 72.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRZE starting from Malik Pankaj, who sale 665 shares at the price of $48.22 back on Oct 10. After this action, Malik Pankaj now owns 86,691 shares of Braze Inc, valued at $32,066 using the latest closing price.

Malik Pankaj, the Chief Accounting Officer of Braze Inc, sale 2,329 shares at $46.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Malik Pankaj is holding 87,356 shares at $108,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.68 for the present operating margin

+67.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braze Inc stands at -39.10. The total capital return value is set at -29.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.15. Equity return is now at value -30.07, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Braze Inc (BRZE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.33. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Braze Inc (BRZE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.