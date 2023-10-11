Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)

The 36-month beta value for BNGO is also noteworthy at 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BNGO is $17.75, which is $14.98 above than the current price. The public float for BNGO is 29.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.88% of that float. The average trading volume of BNGO on October 11, 2023 was 870.24K shares.

BNGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) has decreased by -6.12 when compared to last closing price of 2.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

BNGO’s Market Performance

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has experienced a 3.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.99% drop in the past month, and a -57.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.51% for BNGO’s stock, with a -68.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNGO Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc saw -81.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Mamuszka Hannah, who purchase 65,789 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mamuszka Hannah now owns 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 806,474 shares at $9,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-466.09 for the present operating margin

-9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc stands at -476.93. The total capital return value is set at -42.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.86. Equity return is now at value -58.67, with -49.42 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.