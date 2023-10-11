Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) is above average at 47.94x. The 36-month beta value for ADBE is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADBE is $601.62, which is $68.38 above than the current price. The public float for ADBE is 451.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of ADBE on October 11, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

The stock price of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has jumped by 0.65 compared to previous close of 529.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-10 that Shantanu Narayen, Adobe CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell: Overtime’ to discuss the company, new AI models and new growth.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE’s stock has risen by 5.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.63% and a quarterly rise of 5.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Adobe Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for ADBE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $519 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADBE Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $522.90. In addition, Adobe Inc saw 58.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Garfield Mark S., who sale 264 shares at the price of $524.70 back on Sep 18. After this action, Garfield Mark S. now owns 4,055 shares of Adobe Inc, valued at $138,521 using the latest closing price.

Garfield Mark S., the SVP & CAO of Adobe Inc, sale 298 shares at $526.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Garfield Mark S. is holding 4,055 shares at $156,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc stands at +27.29. The total capital return value is set at 31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 33.97, with 18.34 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 17.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Adobe Inc (ADBE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.