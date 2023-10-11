An In-Depth Look at Spruce Biosciences Inc’s (SPRB) Stock Performance

The stock of Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) has seen a -17.45% decrease in the past week, with a -23.25% drop in the past month, and a -16.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for SPRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.53% for SPRB’s stock, with a -22.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPRB is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) is $8.50, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for SPRB is 20.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On October 11, 2023, SPRB’s average trading volume was 69.39K shares.

SPRB) stock’s latest price update

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB)’s stock price has plunge by -9.33relation to previous closing price of 1.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SPRB–Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast here.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SPRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on December 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SPRB Trading at -22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -31.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRB fell by -17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2490. In addition, Spruce Biosciences Inc saw 59.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRB starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who purchase 2,208,000 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 6,722,336 shares of Spruce Biosciences Inc, valued at $6,999,360 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Spruce Biosciences Inc, purchase 630,400 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 1,326,305 shares at $1,998,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRB

The total capital return value is set at -49.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.46. Equity return is now at value -51.87, with -41.79 for asset returns.

Based on Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 7.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.