Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 29.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-06 that ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) is $35.30, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for COLD is 269.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLD on October 11, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has seen a 3.72% increase in the past week, with a -9.39% drop in the past month, and a -7.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for COLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for COLD’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.94. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Snyder James C JR, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $29.86 back on Nov 10. After this action, Snyder James C JR now owns 36,812 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc, valued at $101,514 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -2.92, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.70. Total debt to assets is 44.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.