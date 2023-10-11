American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMH is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMH is $38.24, which is $1.7 above the current price. The public float for AMH is 332.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMH on October 11, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH)’s stock price has soared by 0.17 in relation to previous closing price of 34.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust – Residential sector might want to consider either Spirit Realty (SRC) or American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

AMH’s Market Performance

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has experienced a 4.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month, and a -5.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for AMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for AMH’s stock, with a 1.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMH Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMH rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, American Homes 4 Rent saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMH starting from Smith Bryan, who sale 8,107 shares at the price of $36.38 back on Sep 14. After this action, Smith Bryan now owns 94,478 shares of American Homes 4 Rent, valued at $294,933 using the latest closing price.

BENHAM DOUGLAS N, the Director of American Homes 4 Rent, purchase 4,431 shares at $22.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that BENHAM DOUGLAS N is holding 11,027 shares at $100,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.42 for the present operating margin

+27.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Homes 4 Rent stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 3.01 for asset returns.

Based on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.12. Total debt to assets is 37.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.