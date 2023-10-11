American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 7.19. However, the company has seen a 0.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 12 and Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 13.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) is 19.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 2.31.

The average price recommended by analysts for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is $9.06, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for AXL is 110.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On October 11, 2023, AXL’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL’s stock has seen a 0.99% increase for the week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month and a -19.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.15% for AXL’s stock, with a -10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXL Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Kemp Terri M., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kemp Terri M. now owns 216,961 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

Barnes David Eugene, the VP & General Counsel of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, sale 29,533 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Barnes David Eugene is holding 104,621 shares at $265,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Equity return is now at value 7.43, with 0.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.