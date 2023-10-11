Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has seen a 4.96% increase in the past week, with a -3.91% drop in the past month, and a -9.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for AEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AEE is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEE is $86.25, which is $12.25 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for AEE on October 11, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has soared by 1.48 in relation to previous closing price of 75.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-05 that The crisis-like selloff in the utilities sector, resulting from the spike in interest rates, has created historically attractive buying opportunities for a number of stocks, KeyBanc Capital’s Sophie Karp wrote.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.02. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MOEHN MICHAEL L, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $79.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, MOEHN MICHAEL L now owns 161,369 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $251,233 using the latest closing price.

Diya Fadi M, the SVP & CNO of Subsidiary of Ameren Corp., sale 36,940 shares at $82.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Diya Fadi M is holding 57,676 shares at $3,042,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Equity return is now at value 10.85, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.