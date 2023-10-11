Amdocs Ltd (DOX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by analysts is $108.17, which is $24.39 above the current market price. The public float for DOX is 120.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of DOX was 585.36K shares.

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 84.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Amdocs (DOX) is leveraging Oracle Database for Azure, a new joint offering from Oracle and Microsoft, to help customers accelerate their cloud strategy.

DOX’s Market Performance

Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has experienced a -0.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.55% drop in the past month, and a -14.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for DOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for DOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOX Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.27. In addition, Amdocs Ltd saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Ltd stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 15.76, with 8.68 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Ltd (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.03. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.