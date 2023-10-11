Altimmune Inc (ALT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altimmune Inc (ALT) by analysts is $21.67, which is $18.82 above the current market price. The public float for ALT is 52.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.71% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ALT was 1.10M shares.

ALT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has increased by 4.21 when compared to last closing price of 2.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Altimmune’s stock has disappointed shareholders over the past year, with disappointing trial results triggering a significant drop in equity in March of this year. The Company is developing treatments for NASH and hepatitis B. ALT stock sells for less than the net cash on the company’s balance sheet.

ALT’s Market Performance

ALT’s stock has risen by 13.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.00% and a quarterly drop of -16.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for Altimmune Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.63% for ALT’s stock, with a -56.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALT Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT rose by +13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Altimmune Inc saw -82.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Drutz David, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Drutz David now owns 29,785 shares of Altimmune Inc, valued at $862 using the latest closing price.

Eisenstadt Richard I, the Chief Financial Officer of Altimmune Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Eisenstadt Richard I is holding 22,010 shares at $43,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

The total capital return value is set at -45.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.87. Equity return is now at value -44.89, with -41.36 for asset returns.

Based on Altimmune Inc (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 493.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altimmune Inc (ALT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.