Alkermes plc (ALKS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 28.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that — Event to be Webcast on Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET — DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mural Oncology plc, the publicly-traded oncology company that Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) plans to establish in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Mural Oncology), will hold an investor webcast during which members of Mural Oncology’s designated management team will provide an overview of the company, its pipeline and strategy.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is above average at 50.06x. The 36-month beta value for ALKS is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALKS is $36.67, which is $8.28 above than the current price. The public float for ALKS is 164.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ALKS on October 11, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

ALKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a 1.98% increase in the past week, with a -3.83% drop in the past month, and a -5.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for ALKS’s stock, with a -1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on November 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALKS Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.92. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from LAURENCIN CATO T, who sale 2,638 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, LAURENCIN CATO T now owns 7,479 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $84,020 using the latest closing price.

LAURENCIN CATO T, the Director of Alkermes plc, sale 2,800 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that LAURENCIN CATO T is holding 7,479 shares at $88,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.80 for the present operating margin

+76.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -14.24. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value 8.72, with 4.97 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 38.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.65. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.