Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The public float for ALAR is 3.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ALAR was 42.42K shares.

ALAR) stock’s latest price update

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR)’s stock price has plunge by 18.81relation to previous closing price of 3.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Alarum Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:ALAR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Shachar Daniel – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Shai Avnit – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alarum Technologies Corporate Update Conference Call for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

ALAR’s Market Performance

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has seen a 20.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.76% gain in the past month and a 76.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for ALAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.06% for ALAR’s stock, with a 77.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALAR Trading at 44.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares surge +25.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAR rose by +20.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR saw 82.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+49.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR stands at -70.03. The total capital return value is set at -64.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.67. Equity return is now at value -116.51, with -71.27 for asset returns.

Based on Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.62. Total debt to assets is 13.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.