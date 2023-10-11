Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) Stock Observes -17.62% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a -9.16% drop in the past month, and a -16.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for ADC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.56% for ADC’s stock, with a -17.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is above average at 31.12x. The 36-month beta value for ADC is also noteworthy at 0.54.

The public float for ADC is 94.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ADC on October 11, 2023 was 845.20K shares.

ADC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) has dropped by -0.69 compared to previous close of 55.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that One of the best ways to spot potential opportunities is by looking for which insider stocks to buy. In fact, for insider stocks to buy, who knows the company better than a CEO, CFO, COO, officer, employee, or director?

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADC Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.50. In addition, Agree Realty Corp. saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Agree Joey, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $53.84 back on Oct 02. After this action, Agree Joey now owns 553,253 shares of Agree Realty Corp., valued at $215,360 using the latest closing price.

Erlich Craig, the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of Agree Realty Corp., purchase 1,800 shares at $55.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Erlich Craig is holding 38,060 shares at $99,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corp. stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 3.63, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corp. (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.