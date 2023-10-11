Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has jumped by 1.81 compared to previous close of 111.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Agilent (A) collaborates with Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre to provide the latter with its 6475 triple quadrupole LC/MS system, enabling rapid outbreak response for neglected tropical diseases.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is above average at 29.71x. The 36-month beta value for A is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for A is $136.48, which is $24.43 above than the current price. The public float for A is 291.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of A on October 11, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

A’s Market Performance

The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has seen a 2.75% increase in the past week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month, and a -5.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for A’s stock, with a -13.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $123 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.91. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who purchase 3 shares at the price of $111.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 24,222 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $288 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $118.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 24,219 shares at $415,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 21.28, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.