Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): A Technical Analysis

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $80.00, which is $17.75 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 202.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AER on October 11, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AER) stock’s latest price update

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has soared by 2.90 in relation to previous closing price of 60.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Here is how AerCap (AER) and Aflac (AFL) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AER’s Market Performance

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has experienced a 7.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.03% rise in the past month, and a -5.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for AER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.61. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 11.87, with 2.66 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.