Accenture plc (ACN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 312.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Undeniably, the innovation space has been the darling of Wall Street, although shifting sands may prompt a discussion about tech dividend stocks. The tech-centric Nasdaq Composite index gained over 29% since the start of the year, well above the benchmark S&P 500’s performance of under 13% during the same period.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACN is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACN is $336.45, which is $24.13 above the current price. The public float for ACN is 629.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACN on October 11, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN’s stock has seen a 1.99% increase for the week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month and a -0.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for ACN’s stock, with a 6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.05. In addition, Accenture plc saw 17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Framil Leonardo, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $311.52 back on Aug 08. After this action, Framil Leonardo now owns 16,898 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $934,548 using the latest closing price.

Unruch Joel, the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of Accenture plc, sale 7,000 shares at $320.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Unruch Joel is holding 36,034 shares at $2,244,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+32.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. Equity return is now at value 28.75, with 13.95 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accenture plc (ACN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.