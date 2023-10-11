Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.43 in relation to its previous close of 43.97. However, the company has experienced a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-07 that What is a value stock? What makes it a value stock?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is above average at 6.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) is $69.06, which is $21.99 above the current market price. The public float for ASO is 73.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASO on October 11, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO’s stock has seen a 2.50% increase for the week, with a -7.99% drop in the past month and a -22.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for ASO’s stock, with a -18.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $52 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASO Trading at -11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.83. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc saw -13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Tweedy Jeffrey C., who sale 700 shares at the price of $46.66 back on Sep 28. After this action, Tweedy Jeffrey C. now owns 11,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, valued at $32,662 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Samuel J, the EVP, Retail Operations of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, sale 40,531 shares at $50.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Johnson Samuel J is holding 70,303 shares at $2,027,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+32.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stands at +9.82. The total capital return value is set at 25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.28. Equity return is now at value 33.16, with 11.59 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 353.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.