Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is above average at 28.07x. The 36-month beta value for ANF is also noteworthy at 1.45.

The average price estimated by analysts for ANF is $58.50, which is -$2.27 below than the current price. The public float for ANF is 48.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.15% of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on October 11, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.08 in relation to its previous close of 56.88. However, the company has experienced a 7.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that There’s been much discussion this year about how the market rally has been concentrated in a handful of mega-cap tech stocks. Most stocks are flat or down, grumble analysts, noting that the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average recently turned negative on the year.

ANF’s Market Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a 7.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.93% gain in the past month and a 69.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for ANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.23% for ANF’s stock, with a 76.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.63. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 160.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Scott Kristin A., who sale 143,249 shares at the price of $51.12 back on Aug 24. After this action, Scott Kristin A. now owns 134,403 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $7,322,677 using the latest closing price.

HENCHEL GREGORY J, the SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 27,910 shares at $51.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that HENCHEL GREGORY J is holding 35,931 shares at $1,424,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.