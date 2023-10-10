Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp’s (WWAC) Stock: A 0.85% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (WWAC) has gone up by 0.28% for the week, with a 2.11% rise in the past month and a 2.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.15% for WWAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for WWAC’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: WWAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WWAC is 0.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for WWAC is 23.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWAC on October 10, 2023 was 58.72K shares.

WWAC) stock’s latest price update

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: WWAC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.19relation to previous closing price of 10.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WWAC Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWAC rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWAC

Equity return is now at value 0.22, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (WWAC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.