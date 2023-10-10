What Recent Market Trends Mean for Vmware Inc.’s (VMW) Stock

In the past week, VMW stock has gone up by 4.03%, with a monthly gain of 3.32% and a quarterly surge of 9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Vmware Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for VMW stock, with a simple moving average of 24.66% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is 51.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VMW is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vmware Inc. (VMW) is $161.75, which is -$9.25 below the current market price. The public float for VMW is 218.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On October 10, 2023, VMW’s average trading volume was 1.69M shares.

Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.12 in relation to its previous close of 169.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that SONY’s performance benefits from continued strength in the G&NS and Music business segments.

VMW Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.46. In addition, Vmware Inc. saw 39.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 17,220 shares at the price of $142.28 back on Jul 07. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 86,685 shares of Vmware Inc., valued at $2,450,062 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of Vmware Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $141.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 103,905 shares at $509,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vmware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 106.14, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Vmware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 748.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.21. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vmware Inc. (VMW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.