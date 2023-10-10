What Recent Market Trends Mean for Etsy Inc’s (ETSY) Stock

The stock of Etsy Inc (ETSY) has gone down by -1.96% for the week, with a -5.59% drop in the past month and a -32.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.57% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for ETSY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.04% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for ETSY is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for ETSY is $104.74, which is $44.62 above than the current price. The public float for ETSY is 121.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.42% of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on October 10, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has increased by 1.05 when compared to last closing price of 62.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Etsy (ETSY) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

ETSY Trading at -12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.99. In addition, Etsy Inc saw -47.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Buckley Merilee, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $62.94 back on Oct 03. After this action, Buckley Merilee now owns 2,827 shares of Etsy Inc, valued at $105,104 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RYAN M., the Chief Marketing Officer of Etsy Inc, sale 1,043 shares at $62.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that SCOTT RYAN M. is holding 7,735 shares at $65,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14. Equity return is now at value -1224.50, with -23.22 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.