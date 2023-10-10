What Recent Market Trends Mean for American Tower Corp.’s (AMT) Stock

In the past week, AMT stock has gone up by 0.19%, with a monthly decline of -10.43% and a quarterly plunge of -16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for American Tower Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.08% for AMT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.17% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) is 78.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMT is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for American Tower Corp. (AMT) is $227.21, which is $65.19 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 463.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On October 10, 2023, AMT’s average trading volume was 2.12M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.54 in relation to its previous close of 159.57. However, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Robust demand for American Tower’s (AMT) wireless communication assets by network carriers and expansion efforts bode well. However, customer concentration and high interest rates are major woes.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $230 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.00. In addition, American Tower Corp. saw -23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from HORMATS ROBERT D, who sale 150 shares at the price of $163.63 back on Oct 02. After this action, HORMATS ROBERT D now owns 7,093 shares of American Tower Corp., valued at $24,544 using the latest closing price.

Smith Rodney M, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Tower Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $178.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Smith Rodney M is holding 50,662 shares at $1,781,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corp. stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 15.96, with 1.43 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corp. (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Tower Corp. (AMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.