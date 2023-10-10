What Recent Market Trends Mean for 3M Co.’s (MMM) Stock

In the past week, MMM stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly decline of -16.18% and a quarterly plunge of -12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for 3M Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.55% for MMM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.87% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMM is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 3M Co. (MMM) is $111.78, which is $26.85 above the current market price. The public float for MMM is 551.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On October 10, 2023, MMM’s average trading volume was 3.79M shares.

MMM) stock’s latest price update

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.74 in relation to its previous close of 88.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Improving supply chains, pricing actions and cost-control measures augur well for 3M’s (MMM) growth. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $109 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMM Trading at -11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.39. In addition, 3M Co. saw -25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Ashish Khandpur K, who sale 9,432 shares at the price of $99.27 back on May 18. After this action, Ashish Khandpur K now owns 20,943 shares of 3M Co., valued at $936,306 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of 3M Co., sale 6,487 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 10,430 shares at $683,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Co. stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Co. (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 3M Co. (MMM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.