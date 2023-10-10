Western Union Company (WU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 13.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that The Cencosud partnership is expected to enable customers in Chile to utilize Western Union’s (WU) network and send money to more than 200 countries.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WU is $13.07, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for WU is 372.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.63% of that float. The average trading volume for WU on October 10, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stock saw an increase of 0.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.97% and a quarterly increase of 11.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Western Union Company (WU).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for WU’s stock, with a 6.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WU Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.00. In addition, Western Union Company saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 139.80, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.