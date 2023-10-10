Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.26 in comparison to its previous close of 15.96, however, the company has experienced a 2.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) reachead $15.31 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -1.67% change compared to its last close.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49.

The public float for VIPS is 463.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIPS on October 10, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has seen a 2.45% increase in the past week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month, and a 0.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for VIPS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.80% for VIPS’s stock, with a 5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIPS Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR saw 19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Equity return is now at value 24.15, with 13.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.