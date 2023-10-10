Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has plunged by -0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 8.21, but the company has seen a -8.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Viavi Solutions is a network testing and monitoring company with a diversified portfolio covering three essential business segments. VIAV faces competition in various segments but maintains a strong position due to its extensive product range, strategic acquisitions, and focus on innovation, evidenced by its 956 U.S. patents. VIAV’s financial performance in 2023 showed a decline in product revenues but stability in service revenues.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 74.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) by analysts is $12.20, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for VIAV is 220.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of VIAV was 1.81M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stock saw a decrease of -8.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.64% for VIAV stock, with a simple moving average of -20.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at -18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw -22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from SCRIVANICH LUKE M, who sale 15,396 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Sep 28. After this action, SCRIVANICH LUKE M now owns 45,664 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $139,796 using the latest closing price.

RONDINONE RALPH, the SVP Global Operations NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc, sale 13,570 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that RONDINONE RALPH is holding 32,722 shares at $123,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.96 for the present operating margin

+56.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc stands at +2.31. Equity return is now at value 3.74, with 1.39 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.