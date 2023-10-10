Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is 6.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLY is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is $10.65, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 427.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On October 10, 2023, VLY’s average trading volume was 3.73M shares.

The stock price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has surged by 1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 8.09, but the company has seen a -0.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shares have been weighed down by the banking crisis, losing about 30% of their value, but may offer compelling upside. The bank has been able to grow deposits while other regional banks have reported declines. Valley has a well-diversified loan portfolio and has seen improvement in credit quality, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

VLY’s Market Performance

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a -0.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.65% decline in the past month and a 2.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of -12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from SANI SURESH L, who purchase 4,416 shares at the price of $15.70 back on May 22. After this action, SANI SURESH L now owns 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $69,331 using the latest closing price.

MENDELSON AVNER, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,611 shares at $15.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MENDELSON AVNER is holding 134,126 shares at $40,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 10.04, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.