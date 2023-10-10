Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URG is 1.29.

The public float for URG is 251.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on October 10, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

URG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has surged by 4.36 when compared to previous closing price of 1.49, but the company has seen a 7.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-29 that With uranium prices hitting the highest level in more than 12 years recently, it has also boosted the stock prices of most uranium companies. We recently wrote about what we think is the top takeover target in the uranium space, but also believe Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG, TSX:URE) should attract the attention of uranium companies looking to add pounds and increase output as yellowcake demand is only expected to increase in the coming years.

URG’s Market Performance

URG’s stock has risen by 7.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.78% and a quarterly rise of 63.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.57% for URG’s stock, with a 39.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5200. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from SMITH ROGER L., who sale 79,206 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Aug 18. After this action, SMITH ROGER L. now owns 594,619 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $88,338 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN JAMES M., the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 55,653 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that FRANKLIN JAMES M. is holding 605,927 shares at $61,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -22.88, with -13.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.