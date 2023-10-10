UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has increased by 4.74 when compared to last closing price of 5.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that UP Fintech Holding Limited trades at a PEG ratio of above 1 times, and the stock’s consensus forward price-to-sales multiple has doubled in the past month. UP Fintech’s earnings are projected to contract in the second half of this year, considering expectations of a decrease in other income and an increase in marketing expenses. I revise my rating for UP Fintech Holding Limited to a Sell, as I think that there is a mismatch between the stock’s valuations and the company’s financial prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TIGR is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”