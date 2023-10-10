Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is above average at 23.56x. The 36-month beta value for UNH is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNH is $571.04, which is $44.19 above than the current price. The public float for UNH is 923.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on October 10, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.32 in relation to its previous close of 524.81. However, the company has experienced a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Companies boasting strong cash-generating abilities can be great investments, as they have plenty of cash to fuel growth, pay out dividends, and easily wipe out debt.

UNH’s Market Performance

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has seen a 2.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.51% gain in the past month and a 13.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for UNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.46% for UNH’s stock, with a 7.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $540 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNH Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $501.60. In addition, Unitedhealth Group Inc saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from WITTY ANDREW, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $506.19 back on Jul 19. After this action, WITTY ANDREW now owns 78,573 shares of Unitedhealth Group Inc, valued at $2,024,760 using the latest closing price.

WITTY ANDREW, the CEO, UHG of Unitedhealth Group Inc, sale 6,160 shares at $487.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that WITTY ANDREW is holding 86,564 shares at $3,002,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unitedhealth Group Inc stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.21, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.