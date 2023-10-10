Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) by analysts is $3.47, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 109.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of DCFC was 1.76M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has soared by 14.84 in relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

DCFC’s Market Performance

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a 29.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -52.72% decline in the past month and a -67.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.33% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.16% for DCFC’s stock, with a -68.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DCFC Trading at -55.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.87%, as shares sank -51.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +29.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4408. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -78.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.71 for the present operating margin

-2.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -65.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.